Sona BLW shares: Jefferies initiates coverage with 'Buy' rating after Blackstone stake sale1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 10:42 AM IST
- Valuations appear rich, but should sustain, given the strong outlook, said Jefferies on Sona BLW shares
Global brokerage Jefferies likes Sona BLW Precision Forgings' strategy of expanding its component portfolio to address the intensifying electrification and autonomous trends in global autos.
