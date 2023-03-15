“We expect Sona's revenues, EBITDA and EPS to clock 31%, 35% and 40% CAGR over FY23-26E, with upside risk to our estimates if PLI benefits accrue. Our FY24-25E EPS is broadly in-line with street. Its 38x/28x FY24E/FY25E PE appears rich, but we believe premium valuations will sustain, given strong long-term growth outlook. Stock is down 51% from December 2021 peak, underperforming Nifty 50 by 52% - a key overhang of stake sale by Blackstone is behind," the note stated. Though, key downside risks, as per Jefferies, could be global auto industry downturn and slow ramp-up of new orders.

