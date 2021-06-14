Sona Comstar IPO: Grey market premium, other details in 10 points

Saurabh Joshi Research Analyst at Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd said, "Considering the FY-21 adjusted EPS of 3.69 on a post-issue basis, the company is going to list at PE of 78.9X with a market cap of Rs. 1,69,737 million while its listed peers namely Motherson Sumi and Minda Industries are trading at a PE of 73.7X and 196.0X. We recommend to “Subscribe" this IPO as the company is a global player in critical auto components with a thrust on the EV segment and has a strong financial track record of growth and profitability."