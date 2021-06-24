Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Sona Comstar sees tepid debut on bourses, lists at 3.8% premium to issue price

Sona Comstar sees tepid debut on bourses, lists at 3.8% premium to issue price

Premium
Sona Comstar's Rs5,550-crore initial public offer (IPO), open during 14-16 June, was subscribed 2.28 times at a price band of 285-291 per share. (Photo: iStock)
1 min read . 10:24 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The company has nine manufacturing and assembly units across India, China, Mexico and the US, of which six are in India. In FY20, it posted revenue of 1,037.98 crore, up from 699.22 crore a year-ago, and a net profit of 360.34 crore

MUMBAI: Shares of Sona BLW Precision Ltd, also known as Sona Comstar and backed by private equity firm Blackstone Group, made a tepid debut on bourses on Thursday, listing at a 3.8% premium to the issue price of 291per share. However, soon after the stock surged nearly 25% amid higher volumes.

MUMBAI: Shares of Sona BLW Precision Ltd, also known as Sona Comstar and backed by private equity firm Blackstone Group, made a tepid debut on bourses on Thursday, listing at a 3.8% premium to the issue price of 291per share. However, soon after the stock surged nearly 25% amid higher volumes.

On the BSE, at 1049 am, the stock traded at Rs357 apiece, having opened at Rs302. Shares have touched a high of Rs362.85 and a low of Rs295.15 so far today.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

On the BSE, at 1049 am, the stock traded at Rs357 apiece, having opened at Rs302. Shares have touched a high of Rs362.85 and a low of Rs295.15 so far today.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Sona Comstar's Rs5,550-crore initial public offer (IPO), open during 14-16 June, was subscribed 2.28 times at a price band of 285-291 per share. The company plans to use the proceeds from the issue to repay debt of Rs225 crore and general corporate purposes.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs300 crore and an offer for sale of 5,250 by Singapore VII Topco III Pte Ltd, an affiliate of Blackstone.

Considering the FY21 adjusted EPS of 3.69 on a post issue basis, the company listed at PE of 78.9 times. Its listed peers namely Motherson Sumi and Minda Industries are trade at a PE of 73.7 times and 196.0 times, respectively, analysts said.

Sona Comstar designs, manufactures and supplies highly engineered, mission-critical automotive systems and components to auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the US, Europe, India and China, for both electrified and non-electrified powertrain segments.

The company has nine manufacturing and assembly units across India, China, Mexico and the US, of which six are in India. In FY20, it posted revenue of 1,037.98 crore, up from 699.22 crore a year-ago, and net profit of 360.34 crore, rising from 100.11 crore a year earlier.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!