Sona Comstar, Shyam Metalics make gains on stock markets debut

“Sona Comstar, despite being in a niche space of electric vehicle components, saw a little tepid listing premium due to its large issue size of Rs5550 crore. On the other hand, Shyam Metalics witnessed good listing premium given its presence in the metal space which is in an upcycle and that too in the value added steel products. Both the companies are present in niche space and have good business fundamentals and financials," Hemang Jani, Head Equity Strategist, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

