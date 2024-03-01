Sona Machinery IPO opens on March 5, price band fixed at ₹136-143
Sona Machinery IPO: The issue, which will open on March 5 and close on March 7, 2024, will see a fresh issue of up to 3,624,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 per share
Sona Machinery IPO: Agro-processing original equipment manufacturer Sona Machinery Limited has received approval from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for its proposed fundraising through an initial public offering (IPO). The issue, which will open on March 5 and close on March 7, 2024, will see a fresh issue of up to 3,624,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 per share. The equity shares issued as aforementioned will be listed on NSE Emerge, the SME platform of the NSE, with a floor price of ₹136 and a cap price of ₹143.
