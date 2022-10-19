IT stock announces 700% interim dividend, fixes record date2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 02:09 PM IST
- Sonata Software said that the record date for the purpose of payment of the interim dividend will be on November 1
While announcing its second quarter earnings for the current fiscal year or Q2 FY23, Sonata Software Ltd said that its board has also declared an interim dividend of ₹7 per share (700% on par value) for FY 2022-23 and has also fixed the record date for the purpose of the dividend.