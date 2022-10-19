IT stock announces 700% interim dividend, fixes record date

“We wish to inform you that at the meeting of Board of Directors of the company held on 18th October, 2022, declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 7.00 per share (700 % on par value of Rs. 1/-) for the financial year 2022-23. The record date for the purpose of payment of the Interim Dividend will be on Tuesday, 1st November, 2022," the Indian IT company informed in an exchange filing on Wednesday.