Sonata Software share price humps over 7% after THIS AI deal

Shares of Sonata Software rose by up to 7 per cent on Monday, April 28, following the announcement of a five-year, $73 million contract win from a U.S.-based company in the technology, media, and telecom (TMT) sector.

At 1:10 am, Sonata Software share price touched an intraday high to ₹364.70 apiece. The stock has rallied over 11 per cent in past five trading sessions.

Sonata Software announced that the multi-year partnership aims to support the US-based company's digital strategy by boosting global scalability, speeding up innovation, and optimizing IT operations through a strategic, AI-first outsourcing approach.

More about the AI deal Sonata Software announced plans to set up a dedicated AI-powered Modernisation Engineering Center in India. The initiative will focus on platform engineering, cloud transformation (specifically with Amazon Cloud), enterprise systems like Salesforce and Workday, cybersecurity, data services, and modern application development, all supported by automation and scalable engineering practices.

“This is the second-largest deal in Sonata’s history—and a proud milestone for Team Sonata. It reflects our unique positioning as a right-sized partner for enterprises seeking deep modernization capabilities and AI-first transformation. We are excited to help our client unlock new speed, agility, and digital resilience levels," said Samir Dhir, Managing Director and CEO of Sonata Software.

Sonata’s strategy will enable the client to achieve greater operational efficiency, accelerate innovation cycles, and enhance agility for scaling across regions—strengthening its position in a rapidly evolving industry environment.

Last week, the company cautioned about its international business revenues for the March quarter.

Sonata Software stated that revenue from its international operations is expected to fall short of earlier projections, primarily due to lower-than-expected revenue estimates from its largest client.