“Sonata Software announced its largest acquisition of Quant Systems. The deal is valued at P/S of 4.3x, which we believe is on the higher side but it is justified by Quant’s high growth profile, superior margin of >25%, excellent partnership network and domain capabilities in the BFSI and healthcare verticals. The acquisition is in line with management’s target to double IITS revenue (hit half a billion) in four years, supported by higher investments in new verticals and geographies and expanding partnerships beyond Microsoft. The deal is EPS accretive and will boost FY24/25E EPS by +2/6% respectively," said analysts at HDFC Securities.