Sony surges to a 20-year high as iPhone, games spur outlook hike

The newly launched PlayStation 5 sold 4.5 million units in its debut period despite production challenges limiting its availability. Sony is on track to surpass its goal of 7.6 million units by end of March and aims for a further 14.8 million or more in the next fiscal year, Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki said. Demand for the games machine has exceeded Sony’s expectations, but component shortages across the industry may prevent the company from increasing production beyond its existing plans.

