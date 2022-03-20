Sorry, investors, you can’t buy the dip anymore

There are two reasons you might be tempted to buy the dip. The first is that the longest-dated bond yields came down as the Fed tightened, and that means far-off profits—so long as they prove not to be imaginary—are worth more now. The second is that stocks had already fallen a long way (a very, very long way in the case of the stocks ARK likes), which means investors were already prepared for bad news.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}