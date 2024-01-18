 South India Bank stock soars 12.5% after net profit grows nearly 200% YoY in Q3 | Mint
MintGenie

South India Bank stock soars 12.5% after net profit grows nearly 200% YoY in Q3

A Ksheerasagar

The bank posted a 197.2% increase in net profit to ₹305 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared to a net profit of ₹102.75 crore in the same period last year. In the preceding quarter (Q2 FY24), the net profit came in at ₹275 crore.

The bank's personal loan book grew by 578 crore to Rs.2,186 crore, an improvement of 35.91% on a YoY basis.

In today's afternoon trading, shares of South Indian Bank surged by 12.5%, reaching a new 52-week high of 31.9 apiece, following the release of the bank's Q3FY24 numbers. Notably, the stock surpassed the 30 mark for the first time in six years.

The bank posted a 197% increase in its standalone net profit to 305 crore in Q3FY24 as compared to a net profit of 102.75 crore in the same period last year. In the preceding quarter (Q2FY24), the bank posted a net profit of 275 crore.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned from lending and interest paid to depositors, came in at 819 crore in Q3 as compared to 825 crore in the same period last year.

The net interest margin during the quarter came in at 3.19%, compared to 3.52% in Q3FY23. Its other income jumped sharply by 1423.6% YoY to 452.41 crore.

Pre-provision operating profit increased to 483 crore in Q3 from 203 crore in the same quarter last year. Provisions for Q3 FY24 stood at 49 crore, up from 51 crore in Q3FY23.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) decreased by 74 basis points YoY, reaching 4.74% in Q3FY24. Net NPAs also fell by 65 basis points YoY to 1.61%. 

The bank's retail deposits grew by 6,428 crore to 95,088 crore, showing an increase of 7.25% on a YoY basis. Its NRI deposit grew by 1,272 crore to 29,236 crore, up by 4.55% on a YoY basis. CASA grew by 2.83% on a YoY basis, with growth in Savings Bank by 2.81% and CD by 2.96%, respectively.

On the advances front, gross advances grew by 7,569 crore to 77,686 crore, an increase of 10.80% on a YoY basis. The corporate segment grew by 7,718 crore to 29,892 crore, showing an increase of 34.81% on a YoY basis in well-rated borrower accounts, as per the bank's Q3FY24 earnings filing. 

The bank's personal loan book grew by 578 crore to Rs.2,186 crore, an improvement of 35.91% on a YoY basis.

The return on equity for the quarter improved by 996 basis points YoY to 16.38%. The return on assets for the quarter increased by 68 basis points YoY to 1.07%. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved by 346 basis points YoY to 77.97% in Q3 FY24. 

At 02:30 pm, the stock was trading with a gain of 8% at 30.50 apiece. 

 

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Published: 18 Jan 2024, 03:08 PM IST
