South India Bank stock soars 12.5% after net profit grows nearly 200% YoY in Q3
The bank posted a 197.2% increase in net profit to ₹305 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared to a net profit of ₹102.75 crore in the same period last year. In the preceding quarter (Q2 FY24), the net profit came in at ₹275 crore.
In today's afternoon trading, shares of South Indian Bank surged by 12.5%, reaching a new 52-week high of ₹31.9 apiece, following the release of the bank's Q3FY24 numbers. Notably, the stock surpassed the ₹30 mark for the first time in six years.
