South Indian Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 12% to ₹342 crore, income at ₹2818 Crore Rises 6.9% y-o-y

Ujjval Jauhari
Published21 Jan 2025, 01:33 PM IST
South Indian Bank Q3 Results: Net profit reported by South Indian Bank at 341.87 marked a rise of 12% year over year compared to 305.36 crore in the year ago quarter. On the sequential basis the South Indian Bank net profit growth came at 5.3% compared t0 324.69 Crore reported in the July-September quarter (Q2FY25)

The Total Income reported by  South Indian Bank fo the quarter ending December 2024 (Q3FY25) at 2818 Crore grew 6.88% compared to 2636.5 Crore reported in the year ago quarter. The Total Income reported by South Indian Bank during Q3 could not grow much sequentially and came comparable to 2804.19 crore reported during the July to September 2024 quarter.

South Indian Bank Share price declines

The South Indian Bank share price declined more than 5% during the intraday post results. The South Indian Bank share price that opened at 27.15 o the BSE on Tuesday, slightly higher than the previous close of 27.01, however dipped lower with weakness in the overall markets and nervousness around Q3 Results. The South Indian Bank share price however dipped to lows of 25.51, which translated into a intraday decline of more 5% post results, indicating some disappointment with the results.  

South Indian Bank at the start of the month had reported business updates for the October to December quarter. 

The Gross Advances reported by South Indian Bank for December'2024 quarter stood 86,965 compared to 77,686 crore st the end of December 23 quarter and marking an increase of 11.9% year on year.

Total Deposits at 1,05,378 crore also ad grown 6.28% compared to 99,155 at the end of December 2023 quarter, though were comparable to 1,05,451 Crore in the September;2024 quarter. 

The Current Account Savings account or CASA ratio at 31.16 % was lower than 31.8% at the end of December 2023 quarter and at the end of September 2024 quarter.

 

 

(more to come)

First Published:21 Jan 2025, 01:33 PM IST
