South Indian Bank share price crashes 19% to over 3-month low. Is CEO exit behind the fall?

South Indian Bank share price faced sharp selling pressure in trade on Friday, January 30, tumbling nearly 19% to hit its lowest level in over three months at around ₹36 apiece. The steep decline in the bank stock came after the lender announced that Managing Director and CEO PR Seshadri will not seek reappointment after the completion of his current term.

In an exchange filing on Thursday, the bank said that Seshadri has informed the board of his decision not to seek reappointment, citing personal reasons. However, he will continue in the role of Managing Director and CEO until the end of his current term, which runs through September 30, 2026.

The board also said it has decided to initiate the process of identifying a successor for the Managing Director and CEO position, following which the necessary approvals will be sought from the Reserve Bank of India and the bank’s shareholders after suitable candidates are identified and shortlisted.

While there is no immediate deterioration in its fundamentals, leadership uncertainty has weighed on South Indian Bank’s share price today.

South Indian Bank Q3 2025 performance The bank reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of ₹374.32 crore for the December-ending quarter, registering a growth of 9.5% compared to ₹341.87 crore reported in the same period last year.

Net interest income (NII), which represents the difference between the interest earned from loans and the interest paid to depositors, stood at ₹881 crore in Q3, up from ₹869 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Pre-provision operating profit rose to ₹584 crore from ₹529 crore year-on-year (YoY), marking a growth of 10.5%. Provisions for Q3FY26 were recorded at ₹80 crore, an increase from ₹66 crore in Q3FY25.

On the asset quality front, the bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined by 163 basis points YoY to 2.67%, while net NPAs fell by 80 basis points YoY to 0.45%.

Retail deposits grew by ₹13,142 crore to ₹1,02,421 crore, reflecting a 13% increase YoY. In terms of advances, the corporate segment recorded a notable increase of ₹3,397 crore, rising from ₹34,956 crore to ₹38,353 crore, marking a 10%YoY growth, according to the bank’s earnings report, dated January 15.

South India Bank share price trend South Indian Bank share price began the year on a strong note, rising 15% in the first 11 trading sessions and scaling a fresh peak of ₹47. However, today’s sharp decline has wiped out those gains, leaving the stock down 1% for January.

In terms of yearly performance, South Indian Bank shares delivered strong returns. After hitting a one-year low in April 2025, the stock rebounded sharply, ending the year with a gain of 53%. This marked the bank’s fourth consecutive year of gains, taking the cumulative rise to 371%.

