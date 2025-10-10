South Indian Bank share price jumps 10% to hit 52-week high. Should you buy or sell the multibagger small-cap stock?

South Indian Bank share price surged more than 10% to reach a 52-week peak, driven by robust trading volumes. South Indian Bank share price opened at an intraday low of ₹31.11 apiece on the BSE, the multibagger small-cap stock touched an intraday high of ₹34.32 per share.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, South Indian Bank share price has broken out of a 360-day-long bullish cup and handle pattern on the daily charts, supported by a massive 1,055% surge in volumes compared to the 50-day average. This strong volume expansion signals institutional participation, increasing the likelihood of the breakout sustaining.

Jain noted that the overall price structure and momentum indicators remain supportive, suggesting that the stock could maintain its upward trajectory in the near term.

In the last week, South Indian Bank share price increased by 16.04%. Over the past quarter, the stock has gained 12.62% and has risen 42.36% in the last year. In the past five years, the stock has appreciated by 103.68%.

Ruchit Jain, VP - Equity Technical Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, highlighted that the banking stocks are in momentum as the Bank Nifty index has resumed its broader uptrend.

“South Indian Bank share price has given a breakout today from a consolidation phase with high volumes. The stock could see further upmove and traders can keep a buy in dip approach. The previous hurdle of 32-31 will now be seen as immediate support,” advised Ruchit Jain.

The South Indian Bank announced in an exchange filing that its board of directors is set to meet on Thursday, October 16, 2025, to review, approve, and acknowledge the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year concluded on September 30, 2025.

South Indian Bank - Q1 results South Indian Bank reported a 10% increase in profit, reaching ₹322 crore in the first quarter. The bank, which is based in Kerala, recorded a net profit of ₹294 crore during the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The total income for the June quarter of 2025-26 increased to ₹2,984 crore, up from ₹2,736 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25, as stated in a regulatory filing by South Indian Bank.

Interest revenue for the bank grew to ₹2,362 crore compared to ₹2,314 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

During this period, the bank's operating profit rose to ₹672 crore, an increase from ₹508 crore in the same quarter last year.

The bank showed improved asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) decreasing to 3.15% of gross advances at the close of the June quarter, down from 4.50% a year earlier.