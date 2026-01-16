South Indian Bank share price soars over 6% to fresh record high on strong Q3 numbers

Shares of South Indian Bank climbed by 6.4%, reaching a fresh all-time high of ₹45.20 apiece during Friday’s session on January 16, following the release of its Q3FY26 financial results on Thursday.
The bank reported its highest ever quarterly net profit of ₹374.32 crore for the December-ending quarter, registering a growth of 9.5% compared to ₹341.87 crore reported in the same period last year.
Net interest income (NII), which represents the difference between the interest earned from loans and the interest paid to depositors, stood at ₹881 crore in Q3, up from ₹869 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Pre-provision operating profit rose to ₹584 crore from ₹529 crore year-on-year, marking a growth of 10.5% YoY. Provisions for Q3FY26 were recorded at ₹80 crore, an increase from ₹66 crore in Q3FY25.
On the asset quality front, the bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined by 163 basis points year-on-year to 2.67%, while net NPAs fell by 80 basis points year-on-year to 0.45%.
“The Bank continues to maintain positive operating leverage for the nine months ended December 2025, with a 7.44% increase in net total income over a 3.61% increase in operating expenses compared to the nine-month period ended December 2024,” the bank said in its earnings filing.
Retail deposits grew by ₹13,142 crore to ₹1,02,421 crore, reflecting a 13% increase year over year. Non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits also rose by ₹2,833 crore to ₹33,965 crore, up 9% year-over-year.
CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits saw a year-on-year growth of 15%, with savings account deposits increasing by 14% and current account deposits rising by 20%.
In terms of advances, the corporate segment recorded a notable increase of ₹3,397 crore, rising from ₹34,956 crore to ₹38,353 crore, marking a 10% year-on-year growth, according to the bank’s earnings report.
While announcing the financial results, Mr. P. R. Seshadri, MD & CEO of the Bank, stated that the Bank’s well-defined strategy continues to underpin its strong business performance during the period. The bank recorded healthy growth across all major segments—including corporate, MSME, housing, auto, and gold loans—with a steadfast focus on maintaining asset quality.
Shareholders of South Indian Bank appear to be rejoicing as the stock has staged a strong comeback in recent months following a prolonged sell-off, establishing itself as one of the top performers of 2025.
After hitting a one-year low in April 2025, the shares rebounded sharply, ending the year with a surge of 53%. This marked the bank’s fourth consecutive annual gain, taking the cumulative rise to 371%.
Maintaining the same momentum, the stock has advanced a further 15% in the first 11 trading sessions of 2026, largely benefiting retail shareholders, who collectively owned a 70.2% stake in the company at the end of the December quarter, according to BSE shareholding data.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.