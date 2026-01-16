South Indian Bank share price soars over 6% to fresh record high on strong Q3 numbers

Shares of South Indian Bank climbed by 6.4%, reaching a fresh all-time high of ₹45.20 apiece during Friday’s session on January 16, following the release of its Q3FY26 financial results on Thursday.

The bank reported its highest ever quarterly net profit of ₹374.32 crore for the December-ending quarter, registering a growth of 9.5% compared to ₹341.87 crore reported in the same period last year.

Net interest income (NII), which represents the difference between the interest earned from loans and the interest paid to depositors, stood at ₹881 crore in Q3, up from ₹869 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Pre-provision operating profit rose to ₹584 crore from ₹529 crore year-on-year, marking a growth of 10.5% YoY. Provisions for Q3FY26 were recorded at ₹80 crore, an increase from ₹66 crore in Q3FY25.

On the asset quality front, the bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined by 163 basis points year-on-year to 2.67%, while net NPAs fell by 80 basis points year-on-year to 0.45%.

“The Bank continues to maintain positive operating leverage for the nine months ended December 2025, with a 7.44% increase in net total income over a 3.61% increase in operating expenses compared to the nine-month period ended December 2024,” the bank said in its earnings filing.

Retail deposits grew by ₹13,142 crore to ₹1,02,421 crore, reflecting a 13% increase year over year. Non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits also rose by ₹2,833 crore to ₹33,965 crore, up 9% year-over-year.

CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits saw a year-on-year growth of 15%, with savings account deposits increasing by 14% and current account deposits rising by 20%.

In terms of advances, the corporate segment recorded a notable increase of ₹3,397 crore, rising from ₹34,956 crore to ₹38,353 crore, marking a 10% year-on-year growth, according to the bank’s earnings report.

While announcing the financial results, Mr. P. R. Seshadri, MD & CEO of the Bank, stated that the Bank’s well-defined strategy continues to underpin its strong business performance during the period. The bank recorded healthy growth across all major segments—including corporate, MSME, housing, auto, and gold loans—with a steadfast focus on maintaining asset quality.

South Indian Bank share price history Shareholders of South Indian Bank appear to be rejoicing as the stock has staged a strong comeback in recent months following a prolonged sell-off, establishing itself as one of the top performers of 2025.

After hitting a one-year low in April 2025, the shares rebounded sharply, ending the year with a surge of 53%. This marked the bank’s fourth consecutive annual gain, taking the cumulative rise to 371%.

Maintaining the same momentum, the stock has advanced a further 15% in the first 11 trading sessions of 2026, largely benefiting retail shareholders, who collectively owned a 70.2% stake in the company at the end of the December quarter, according to BSE shareholding data.