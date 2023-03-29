South Indian Bank shares dive 13% as MD Ramakrishna opts out of reappointment1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 04:06 PM IST
South Indian Bank is expected to name a new MD and CEO by May end
Shares of Thrissur-headquartered South Indian Bank fell sharply in Wednesday's trade after its chief executive and managing director Murali Ramakrishnan said he will not apply for an extension when his tenure ends on 30 September, citing personal reasons/family circumstances.
