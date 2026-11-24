The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved SBI Mutual Fund's proposal to acquire up to a 9.99% stake in private sector lender South Indian Bank, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The approval was communicated to the bank on November 23 and is subject to compliance with applicable regulatory conditions.

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"The South Indian Bank has received an intimation from the RBI on November 23, 2026, that the RBI has accorded its approval to SBI Mutual Fund for acquiring an “aggregate holding” of up to 9.99% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in the Bank subject to the conditions specified therein," the bank said in its filing.

The approval is subject to compliance with the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the RBI's Directions on Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights in Commercial Banks, 2025, the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, and other applicable laws and regulatory guidelines.

South Indian Bank shares rally 53% in 2026 The banking regulator's approval comes at a time when South Indian Bank shares are scaling multiple record highs.

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Earlier this month, the stock climbed to a fresh record high of ₹62.57, taking its year-to-date gains to 53%. If the rally sustains through the end of the year, the stock will extend its annual winning streak to a fifth consecutive year.

Looking at its cumulative performance, the stock has delivered returns of 612% over the past five years, benefiting retail shareholders, who collectively own a majority stake in the bank.

According to Trendlyne shareholding data, 12 domestic fund houses collectively own a 15.13% stake in the bank, while general shareholders hold 57.7%. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) own the remaining 25.6% stake as of the September 2026 quarter.

Q2 net profit rises 21% to ₹ 426 crore For the September quarter, the Kerala-based private sector lender reported a net profit of ₹426 crore, marking a 21% rise from ₹351 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Its total income increased to ₹3,264 crore in the second quarter from ₹2,923 crore in the same period of the previous financial year, South Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income also climbed to ₹2,796 crore in the September quarter of FY27 from ₹2,407 crore in the year-ago period.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) moderated to 1.24% of gross advances at the end of September 2026, compared with 2.93% a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, improved to 0.09% at the end of September 2026 from 0.56% at the end of the same month a year earlier.

However, provisions and contingencies rose to ₹159 crore from ₹63 crore in the second quarter of the previous financial year.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.