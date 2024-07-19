South Indian Bank shares soar over 6% after net profit grows 45% YoY in Q1

South Indian Bank reported a 45.30% rise in standalone net profit to 294 crore for Q1FY25. The bank's gross NPAs decreased to 4.50%, while net NPAs fell to 1.44% year-on-year. Retail deposits grew by 7,702 crore to 99,745 crore.

A Ksheerasagar
Published19 Jul 2024, 10:23 AM IST
South Indian Bank: The return on equity improved by 110 basis points, rising from 11.80% to 12.90% year-on-year. The return on assets increased by 27 basis points, from 0.73% to 1.00% year-on-year.
South Indian Bank: The return on equity improved by 110 basis points, rising from 11.80% to 12.90% year-on-year. The return on assets increased by 27 basis points, from 0.73% to 1.00% year-on-year. (Pixabay)

Shares of South Indian Bank climbed by 6.4%, reaching a one-month peak of 28.20 per share, following the release of its Q1FY25 financial results on Thursday. The bank reported a 45.30% increase in standalone net profit, reaching 294 crore for the June quarter, compared to 202 crore in the same period last year.

Net interest income (NII), which represents the difference between the interest earned from loans and the interest paid to depositors, totaled 866 crore in Q1, up from 808 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Also Read | From Marico to TCS - Chandan Taparia recommends these stocks to buy today

The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.26%, slightly down from 3.34% in Q1 FY24. Additionally, other income increased by 16.80% year-on-year, reaching 422 crore.

Pre-provision operating profit rose to 507.68 crore from 490.24 crore year-on-year. Provisions for Q1FY25 were recorded at 113 crore, a decrease from 199 crore in Q1FY24.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined by 63 basis points year-on-year to 4.50%, while net NPAs fell by 41 basis points year-on-year to 1.44%.

Also Read | RBI reveals gross NPA of banks at 12-year low; 5 key highlights of June report

Retail deposits grew by 7,702 crore to 99,745 crore, reflecting an 8.37% increase year-on-year. Non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits also rose by 1,720 crore to 29,236 crore, up by 4.55% year-on-year. 

The CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits saw a year-on-year growth of 6.51%, with savings accounts increasing by 4.87% and current accounts by 14.80%.

In terms of advances, the corporate segment saw a notable increase of 6,462 crore, rising from 27,522 crore to 33,984 crore, marking a 23.48% year-on-year growth. Additionally, the share of 'A' and above-rated accounts within the large corporate segment improved from 94% to 96% over the same period, according to the bank's earnings report. 

Also Read | Farm loan waivers pose increased risk to PSU banks and MFIs: Report

The personal loan portfolio expanded by 377 crore, growing from 1,935 crore to 2,312 crore, which represents a 19.5% increase year-on-year. Similarly, the gold loan portfolio increased by 1,839 crore, moving from Rs. 14,478 crore to 16,317 crore, reflecting 12.70% year-on-year growth.

The return on equity improved by 110 basis points, rising from 11.80% to 12.90% year-on-year. The return on assets increased by 27 basis points, from 0.73% to 1% year-on-year. Furthermore, the provision coverage ratio, excluding write-offs, rose by 390 basis points, from 65.15% to 69.05% year-on-year.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹68,885 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
3.15L

2 of 14Read Full Story
48%

3 of 14Read Full Story
₹6.7 T

4 of 14Read Full Story
$240.5 M

5 of 14Read Full Story
$459 M

6 of 14Read Full Story
$3 B

7 of 14Read Full Story
7%

8 of 14Read Full Story
₹588.25 Cr

9 of 14Read Full Story
₹20,000 Cr

10 of 14Read Full Story
7.93 Cr

11 of 14Read Full Story
₹8,943 Cr

12 of 14Read Full Story
10%

13 of 14Read Full Story
20 Yrs

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 10:23 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsSouth Indian Bank shares soar over 6% after net profit grows 45% YoY in Q1

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

308.15
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-5.35 (-1.71%)

Tata Power

419.60
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-10.4 (-2.42%)

Tata Steel

161.65
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.7 (-2.83%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

139.70
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-2.75 (-1.93%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Jubilant Ingrevia

580.50
10:14 AM | 19 JUL 2024
17.7 (3.14%)

Infosys

1,811.00
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
51.85 (2.95%)

Intellect Design Arena

1,101.35
10:14 AM | 19 JUL 2024
30.2 (2.82%)

Cello World

979.00
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (2.7%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue