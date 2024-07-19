South Indian Bank shares soar over 6% after net profit grows 45% YoY in Q1

South Indian Bank reported a 45.30% rise in standalone net profit to ₹ 294 crore for Q1FY25. The bank's gross NPAs decreased to 4.50%, while net NPAs fell to 1.44% year-on-year. Retail deposits grew by ₹ 7,702 crore to ₹ 99,745 crore.

Shares of South Indian Bank climbed by 6.4%, reaching a one-month peak of ₹28.20 per share, following the release of its Q1FY25 financial results on Thursday. The bank reported a 45.30% increase in standalone net profit, reaching ₹294 crore for the June quarter, compared to ₹202 crore in the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Net interest income (NII), which represents the difference between the interest earned from loans and the interest paid to depositors, totaled ₹866 crore in Q1, up from ₹808 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.26%, slightly down from 3.34% in Q1 FY24. Additionally, other income increased by 16.80% year-on-year, reaching ₹422 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pre-provision operating profit rose to ₹507.68 crore from ₹490.24 crore year-on-year. Provisions for Q1FY25 were recorded at ₹113 crore, a decrease from ₹199 crore in Q1FY24.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined by 63 basis points year-on-year to 4.50%, while net NPAs fell by 41 basis points year-on-year to 1.44%.

Retail deposits grew by ₹7,702 crore to ₹99,745 crore, reflecting an 8.37% increase year-on-year. Non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits also rose by ₹1,720 crore to ₹29,236 crore, up by 4.55% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits saw a year-on-year growth of 6.51%, with savings accounts increasing by 4.87% and current accounts by 14.80%.

In terms of advances, the corporate segment saw a notable increase of ₹6,462 crore, rising from ₹27,522 crore to ₹33,984 crore, marking a 23.48% year-on-year growth. Additionally, the share of 'A' and above-rated accounts within the large corporate segment improved from 94% to 96% over the same period, according to the bank's earnings report.

The personal loan portfolio expanded by ₹377 crore, growing from ₹1,935 crore to ₹2,312 crore, which represents a 19.5% increase year-on-year. Similarly, the gold loan portfolio increased by ₹1,839 crore, moving from Rs. 14,478 crore to ₹16,317 crore, reflecting 12.70% year-on-year growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The return on equity improved by 110 basis points, rising from 11.80% to 12.90% year-on-year. The return on assets increased by 27 basis points, from 0.73% to 1% year-on-year. Furthermore, the provision coverage ratio, excluding write-offs, rose by 390 basis points, from 65.15% to 69.05% year-on-year.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.