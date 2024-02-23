South Indian Bank: This banking stock trading under ₹40 delivered 375% return in 20 months
South Indian Bank's stock witnessed a significant rebound in recent years, with a 375% increase in price since June 2022. The new management's focus on quality lending resulted in strong financial performance, including a 197% rise in standalone net profit in Q3 FY24.
Shareholders of South Indian Bank are rejoicing over the bank's extraordinary performance in recent months. After experiencing a significant decline between CY18 and CY21, during which the stock depreciated by approximately 71.45%, there was a notable turnaround in the subsequent year, leading to sustained upward momentum in the following years.
