South Korea’s Elice shares jump 30% after weak IPO debut, offering relief to retail investors

South Korea’s data centre firm Elice saw its shares jump 30% in Wednesday’s trade on October 21, to 79,900 won, rebounding from a slump during its market debut on Tuesday.

The recovery has offered some relief to retail investors, who were the biggest participants in Elice’s IPO. The Seoul-based neocloud service provider made a weak debut on the Kosdaq, listing at a steep 33% discount to its IPO price despite raising about $151 million in what was marked as the exchange’s largest IPO of the year.

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Elice shares fell as much as 32% to 61,400 won in early trading on October 20. The company priced its shares at 90,500 won apiece, at the top of the marketed price range, giving it a post-listing market capitalisation of more than 1 trillion won.

The weak debut came at a time when global semiconductor stocks were under pressure amid expectations of higher interest rates and concerns about the sustainability of AI infrastructure spending.

Elice raised about $150 million through its IPO and said it planned to spend most of the proceeds on launching portable modular data centres and developing related infrastructure.

The company priced its offering at the top of the range and attracted strong interest from South Korean retail investors, who deposited roughly 10.3 trillion won in subscription funds in hopes of securing shares. The retail portion of the offering was oversubscribed more than 400 times.

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To attract investors, Elice highlighted a 200% surge in first-half revenue to 34.4 billion won, according to its prospectus. The company also swung to an operating profit of 10.3 billion won, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped more than elevenfold to 23.2 billion won, according to The Straits Times.

The weak debut also weighed on South Korea’s broader stock market, which has been a major beneficiary of the global AI trade and a gauge of investor sentiment towards the sector. The benchmark KOSPI fell 3.73% to its lowest closing level since April 7.

AI stocks lose steam amid rising interest rates and spending concerns After remaining in the spotlight during the first half of 2026 and supporting the global equities rally despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, AI-related stocks have lost momentum amid growing investor concerns about the sustainability of the rally and tighter monetary conditions.

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War-driven inflation has pushed interest rates higher, increasing the cost of servicing debt for companies investing heavily in AI. S&P Global estimates that the world’s largest technology companies may have more AI-related liabilities than are currently known.

Hyperscalers have announced massive capital expenditure programmes in recent quarters to expand AI infrastructure. However, analysts believe higher interest rates could put pressure on their profit margins, while elevated valuations have added to concerns about whether the expected returns from AI investments will justify the spending.

(With agency inputs)

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.