South Korea shares rise as chips rebound

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday after a mixed jobs reading in the U.S. left investors muted, while chip shares led the gains following declines earlier in the week. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 22.06 points, or 0.55%, at 4,021.19, as of 02:27 GMT.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 2.72%, while peer SK Hynix gained NOT AVAILABLE%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.72%.

** Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were unchanged and unchanged, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings added 1.46%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics fell 2.23%.

** U.S. job growth rebounded more than expected in November after government-related spending cuts triggered the biggest drop in nonfarm payrolls in nearly five years in October, suggesting no material deterioration in labor market conditions as businesses navigate economic uncertainty wrought by President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policy.

** Of the total 925 traded issues, 401 shares advanced, while 459 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 272.0 billion won .

** The won was quoted at 1,476.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.25% lower than its previous close at 1,473.0.

** The KOSPI has risen 67.59% so far this year.

** The won has weakened 0.3% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds NOT AVAILABLE 105.42.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 0.2 basis points to 2.999%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 1.4 bps to 3.296%.