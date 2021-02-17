South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun warned against the loosening enforcement of social distancing rules after the country reported 621 new infections as of Tuesday midnight, the highest levels in 39 days



South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, after gaining for three consecutive sessions, as the number of new Covid-19 cases hitting the highest levels in 39 days weighed on sentiment. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

Among major heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix dropped 2.1% and 3%, respectively, while internet giant Naver also slid 1%.

Foreigners were net sellers of 306.5 billion won ($276.85 million) worth of shares on the mainboard. The won was quoted at 1,107.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.67% lower than its previous close at 1,100.1 and snapping a four-day winning streak. It soared to a one-month high on Tuesday.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,107.5 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,107.0. In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 111.57.

The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.6 basis points to 0.991%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.3 basis points to 1.883%. ($1 = 1,107.1000 won)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

