South Korean shares climb, but steel sector decline caps gains

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares climbed on Monday, tracking Wall Street's positive performance in the previous session, though gains were limited by a decline in steel manufacturers.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 11.41 points, or 0.45%, at 2,574.89, as of 0108 GMT.

** U.S. stocks finished higher on Friday, rebounding from early declines after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the economy was "in a good place".

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.12%, but peer SK Hynix lost 1.61%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.88%.

** Hyundai Motor added 0.41% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 0.93%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 1.17% and up 2.63%, respectively.

** Shares of steelmaker POSCO Holdings fell 4.4% and Hyundai Steel lost 7.2% after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said steel tariffs would take effect as scheduled on Wednesday.

** Of the total 936 traded issues, 368 shares advanced, while 516 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 230.4 billion won .

** The won was quoted at 1,445.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.26% higher than its previous close at 1,449.5.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 106.75.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.1 basis points to 2.586%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 2.775%.