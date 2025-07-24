South Korean shares cut gains as US postpones trade talks

*

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

*

Korean won strengthens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield little changed

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares erased early gains on Thursday, as the U.S. suddenly postponed trade talks scheduled for Friday, raising uncertainty over tariff negotiations.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 26.40 points, or 0.83%, at 3,210.17 as of 0211 GMT, after rising as much as 1.70% earlier in the session.

** Talks between top South Korean and U.S. officials to negotiate over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs have been postponed due to a scheduling conflict for U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, South Korea's finance ministry said on Thursday.

** Hyundai Motor was down 0.45%, after falling as much as 1.80% on the news. The automaker rallied on Wednesday after Japan's trade deal with the U.S. raised hopes that South Korea might also get a cut in 25% auto tariffs.

** South Korea's economy grew at the fastest pace in more than a year in the second quarter, beating market expectations, buoyed by rebounding consumer spending and a surge in exports, driven by robust demand for technology.

** SK Hynix gained 1.58%, as the chipmaker flagged plans to boost spending this year after posting a record quarterly profit. Rival Samsung Electronics rose 0.38%.

** Among other index heavyweights, battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 8.77%, while steelmaker POSCO Holdings added 0.15% and drugmaker Samsung BioLogics rose 3.20%.

** Of the total 935 traded issues, 280 shares advanced, while 606 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 575.3 billion won .

** The won was quoted at 1,369.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.43% higher than its previous close at 1,375.8.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 2.465%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.7 basis point to 2.837%.