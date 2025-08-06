Subscribe

South Korean shares fall as chip, pharma stocks drag

SOUTHKOREA-MARKETS/MIDDAY:South Korean shares fall as chip, pharma stocks drag

Reuters
Published6 Aug 2025, 08:14 AM IST
Advertisement
South Korean shares fall as chip, pharma stocks drag
South Korean shares fall as chip, pharma stocks drag

*

Advertisement

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

*

Korean won weakens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield steady

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday as chip and pharma stocks dropped on U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats.

** The benchmark KOSPI lost 14.11 points, or 0.44%, at 3,183.89 as of 0103 GMT.

** On Tuesday, Trump said the U.S. would begin with a "small tariff" on pharmaceutical imports and increase it in a year or so. He also signalled that tariffs on semiconductors will be announced within the "next week or so".

** South Korea will prepare measures to help companies cope with higher tariffs and expand into new markets, the country's finance ministry said on Tuesday, as it kicked off a task force to prepare the new administration's economic policy plans.

Advertisement

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 2.00% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.90% after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropped 1.12% overnight.

** Drugmaker Samsung BioLogics slipped 2.09%, while peer Celltrion shed 0.56%.

** Most other manufacturing heavyweights rose. Battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.39% and Hyundai Motor gained 0.24%. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings was up 0.67%.

** Of the total 934 traded issues, 604 advanced, while 275 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 237.5 billion won .

** The won was quoted at 1,389.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.22% lower than Tuesday's close of 1,386.3.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds were unchanged at 107.38.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 0.3 basis point to 2.430%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 0.9 basis point to 2.757%.

Advertisement

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSouth Korean shares fall as chip, pharma stocks drag
Read Next Story