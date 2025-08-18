South Korean shares fall as chip stocks drag on US tariff plan reports

** South Korean shares closed lower on Monday, dragged down by chip stocks following reports that U.S. President Donald Trump would unveil tariffs on semiconductor imports in the coming weeks. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 48.38 points, or 1.50%, at 3,177.28. ** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 2.23%, while peer SK Hynix lost 3.25%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 2.79%. ** On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would announce tariffs on imports of steel and semiconductor chips in the coming weeks. ** Meanwhile, South Korean shipper HMM rose more than 7% after announcing a share buyback plan of up to 2.1 trillion won . ** Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were down 0.46% and 1.45%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 1.95%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics fell 0.48%. ** Of the total 934 traded issues, 198 shares advanced, while 701 declined. ** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 540.2 billion won. ** The won was quoted at 1,385.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.32% stronger than its previous close at 1,389.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,385.0 per dollar, up 0.3% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,382.3. ** The KOSPI has risen 32.41% so far this year. ** The won has strengthened 6.3% against the dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.12 point to 107.36. ** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.8 basis points to 2.426%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.2 basis points to 2.838%.