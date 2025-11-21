South Korean shares fall more than 3% as chipmakers track US tech slump

*

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

*

Korean won weakens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell more than 3% on Friday, as chipmakers dropped tracking a slump in U.S. peers on Wall Street overnight.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 130.78 points, or 3.27%, at 3,874.07, as of 0105 GMT.

** The KOSPI has fallen 3.4% this week.

** Wall Street stocks slid on Thursday in a sharp reversal from an early rally, as technology gains faded after a boost from Nvidia's earnings. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 4.8%.

** "There are worries that big tech companies will cut capital expenditure, which will raise doubts over the sustainability of a 'super cycle' in the semiconductor industry," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** The electric and electronic sector was the biggest decliner, down 5.2%, as chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 4.47% and peer SK Hynix lost 7.71%.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 2.15%, while Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were down 1.34% and up 0.18%, respectively.

** Of the total 924 traded issues, 117 shares advanced, while 778 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 1.37 trillion won .

** The won was quoted at 1,472.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.03% lower than its previous close at 1,472.2.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.11 point to 105.88.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.9 basis points to 2.884%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.8 basis point to 3.289%.

