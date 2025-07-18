South Korean shares fall on financials, US trade caution

SOUTHKOREA-MARKETS/MIDDAY:South Korean shares fall on financials, US trade caution

Reuters
Updated18 Jul 2025, 08:34 AM IST
South Korean shares fall on financials, US trade caution
South Korean shares fall on financials, US trade caution

*

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

*

Korean won strengthens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares dropped on Friday, weighed down by dour performances among financials, as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of fresh signals on U.S. trade discussions.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 17.96 points, or 0.56%, at 3,174.33, as of 0211 GMT.

** The KOSPI is poised to end the week largely flat, if the current momentum holds.

** "There is resistance around the 3,200 level of the previous high," Kiwoom Securities analysts said in a note.

** U.S. President Donald Trump's latest U.S. tariff threats kept investors on edge, with South Korea facing 25% duties if no deal is reached by August 1.

** Securities firms dropped 3.19% and the financials' sub-index lost 1.76%, retreating after recent gains on optimism over President Lee Jae Myung's market reform agenda.

** Earlier this week, South Korea adopted a revision to its Commercial Act and launched a task force aimed at securing developed market status from a global index provider, in a bid to tackle the undervaluation of local stocks versus global peers.

** Shares of KB Financial Group, Shinhan Financial Group and Woori Financial Group < 316140.KS> dropped more than 1% each.

** Among other index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics was trading flat, while peer SK Hynix edged 0.19% higher. Shares of battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.26%.

** Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were down 0.71% and 0.3%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings added 1.63%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics lost 1.68%.

** Of the total 933 traded issues, 202 shares advanced, while 689 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 41.6 billion won .

** The won was quoted at 1,391.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.08% higher than its previous close at 1,392.2.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.04 point to 107.14.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3 basis point to 2.477%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 2.3 basis points to 2.881%.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSouth Korean shares fall on financials, US trade caution
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.