South Korean shares fall on profit taking

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won little changed against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield steady

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by automakers, as investors booked profit after the benchmark index hit a nearly four-year high in the previous session.

** The benchmark KOSPI lost 5.50 points, or 0.17%, to 3,196.53 as of 0125 GMT. On Monday, it hit the highest since early September 2021.

** "The KOSPI is expected to remain around the 3,200 level, where buying and selling pressures persist," Kiwoom Securities analysts said.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.80%, while peer SK Hynix lost 3.17%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.63%.

** Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia shed 2.53% and 2.62%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings fell 0.47%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics eased 0.1%.

** Of the total 932 traded issues, 283 advanced and 606 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 44.5 billion won .

** The won was quoted at 1,383.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.02% lower than Monday's close at 1,383.0.

** In the money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.01 point to 107.15.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 0.1 basis point to 2.474%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 0.3 basis point to 2.884%.