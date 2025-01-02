*

KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers

*

Korean won strengthens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield flat

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares traded little changed on Thursday amid mixed economic data, after ending 2024 as the worst performing Asian market.

** The benchmark KOSPI was marginally down by 0.82 points, or 0.03%, at 2,398.67 as of 0136 GMT.

** In 2024, the KOSPI fell 9.6%, while the MSCI Asia Pacific excluding Japan index rose 7.7%.

** South Korea's exports grew at a faster pace in December, beating market expectations, and ended the year with a record performance, data showed on Wednesday.

** But factory activity contracted during the month, with manufacturers' sentiment turning pessimistic for the first time since mid-2020 due to uncertainty over U.S. trade policy and domestic politics, a survey showed on Thursday.

** South Korea's central bank governor said the pace of monetary policy easing would need to be flexible this year due to heightened political and economic uncertainty.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.56% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.61%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.72%.

** Hyundai Motor added 1.42% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 1.09%, while e-commerce firms and biopharmaceutical stocks fell.

** Of the total 923 traded issues, 548 shares advanced, while 311 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 59.7 billion won on the main board on Thursday.

** The won was quoted at 1,469.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.20% higher than its previous close at 1,472.3.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 106.71.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 2.573%, while the benchmark 10-year yield was flat at 2.871%.