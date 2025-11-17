South Korean shares gain as chip stocks jump

** South Korean shares rose on Monday as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped following their pledge to beef up domestic investment after a meeting with President Lee Jae Myung. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI was up 63.12 points, or 1.57%, at 4,074.69, as of 0155 GMT. ** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 3.19%, while peer SK Hynix gained 6.61%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.22%. ** Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were up 0.18% and up 0.43%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 0.40%. ** Of the total 925 traded issues, 339 shares advanced, while 543 declined. ** Samsung Electronics and other major South Korean manufacturers unveiled domestic investment plans on Sunday, as a U.S. trade deal raised concerns investment in the United States could weaken manufacturing at home. ** Shares of Lotte Tour Development jumped 8.7% after reports said China warned citizens against travelling to Japan. ** Samsung Electronics this month raised prices of certain memory chips - now in short supply due to the global race to build AI data centres - by as much as 60% compared to September, two people with knowledge of the hikes said. ** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 180.8 billion won. ** The won was quoted at 1,457.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.27% lower than its previous close at 1,453.1. ** The KOSPI has risen 69.81% so far this year. ** The won has strengthened 1.0% against the dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.07 point to 105.72. ** The most-liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 2.939%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.1 basis point to 3.314%.