South Korean shares hit 3-1/2-year high on chip boost

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
Korean won weakens against dollar
South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday to their highest level in nearly 3-1/2 years as heavyweight chipmakers tracked overnight gains in U.S. peers.
** The benchmark KOSPI was up 24.90 points, or 0.85%, at 2,971.56 as of 0124 GMT, after rising as much as 1.76% earlier in the session to the highest level since January 3, 2022.
** South Korea's government will introduce a second supplementary budget for the year on Thursday, after a budget worth 13.8 trillion won passed in May.
** The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index jumped 3.03% on Monday, led by an 8.81% surge in Advanced Micro Devices after Piper Sandler raised its price target on the chipmaker.
** Among South Korean index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 2.80%, while peer SK Hynix gained 2.42%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.51%.
** Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were up 0.74% and 1.03%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 0.77%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics was flat.
** Of the total 937 traded issues, 458 shares advanced, while 422 declined.
** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 53.6 billion won .
** The won was quoted at 1,361.9 per U.S. dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.28% lower than its previous close at 1,358.1.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.03 point to 107.06.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 2.475%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 2.851%.
