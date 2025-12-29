South Korean shares hit near 2-month high as chipmakers rally

*

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Monday to their highest levels in nearly two months, as chipmakers jumped on demand optimism.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 65.37 points, or 1.58%, at 4,195.05 as of 0135 GMT, hitting its highest level since November 4.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.88% to an all-time high, while peer SK Hynix gained 5.51% to its highest since November 12.

** "South Korea's December exports, due to be reported on Thursday, will likely record semiconductor-led growth, which can fuel a new-year rally," said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom securities.

** Tuesday will be the last trading day of 2025, before the domestic market reopens on Friday.

** The KOSPI has risen 75% so far this year, making itself the best performer around the world.

** Among other index heavyweights, battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.83%, while Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were up 1.57% and 0.33%, respectively.

** Steelmaker POSCO Holdings added 1.62%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics rose 0.24%.

** Of the total 927 traded issues, 287 shares advanced, while 606 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 76.3 billion won .

** The won was quoted at 1,434.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.53% higher than its previous close at 1,442.2.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.09 point to 105.50.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.4 basis points to 2.935%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 3.345%.