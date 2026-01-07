South Korean shares hit record high on chip, auto rally

SOUTHKOREA-MARKETS/MIDDAY:South Korean shares hit record high on chip, auto rally

Reuters
Published7 Jan 2026, 07:45 AM IST
South Korean shares hit record high on chip, auto rally
South Korean shares hit record high on chip, auto rally

*

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

*

Korean won weakens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares climbed to a record peak on Wednesday, extending gains to a fourth straight session, as chipmakers rallied on artificial intelligence optimism and Hyundai Motor led automakers higher.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 34.26 points, or 0.76%, at 4,559.74, as of 0153 GMT, marking its highest level on record.

** Samsung Electronics rose 2.16% and SK Hynix gained 3.72%, with both chipmakers hitting all-time highs, following a rally in U.S. peers.

** The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 2.8% on Tuesday to a record high, as U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology jumped 10%.

** Samsung Electronics is due to report its fourth-quarter results on Thursday.

** Hyundai Motor surged 11.69% to a record high, after media reports of its Executive Chair Euisun Chung meeting Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a U.S. technology fair. Sister automaker Kia Corp rose 4.33%.

** Of the total 928 traded issues, 173 shares advanced, while 731 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 830 billion won .

** The won was quoted at 1,449.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.14% lower than its previous close at 1,447.1.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.10 point to 105.43.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 2.2 basis points to 2.921%, while the benchmark 10-year yield slipped 2.8 bps to 3.368%.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSouth Korean shares hit record high on chip, auto rally
More