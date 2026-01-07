South Korean shares hit record high on chip, auto rally

*

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

*

Korean won weakens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares climbed to a record peak on Wednesday, extending gains to a fourth straight session, as chipmakers rallied on artificial intelligence optimism and Hyundai Motor led automakers higher.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 34.26 points, or 0.76%, at 4,559.74, as of 0153 GMT, marking its highest level on record.

** Samsung Electronics rose 2.16% and SK Hynix gained 3.72%, with both chipmakers hitting all-time highs, following a rally in U.S. peers.

** The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 2.8% on Tuesday to a record high, as U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology jumped 10%.

** Samsung Electronics is due to report its fourth-quarter results on Thursday.

** Hyundai Motor surged 11.69% to a record high, after media reports of its Executive Chair Euisun Chung meeting Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a U.S. technology fair. Sister automaker Kia Corp rose 4.33%.

** Of the total 928 traded issues, 173 shares advanced, while 731 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 830 billion won .

** The won was quoted at 1,449.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.14% lower than its previous close at 1,447.1.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.10 point to 105.43.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 2.2 basis points to 2.921%, while the benchmark 10-year yield slipped 2.8 bps to 3.368%.