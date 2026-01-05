South Korean shares hit record high on chip rally; China-related stocks fall

*

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 2% to hit a record high on Monday, as chipmakers followed their U.S. peers higher, while stocks with exposure to China fell ahead of a summit.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 91.90 points, or 2.13%, at 4,401.53, as of 0128 GMT, hitting its highest level on record.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 5.21% to an all-time high and peer SK Hynix gained 1.48%, also notching a record peak, after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumped 4% on Friday.

** South Korean President Lee Jae Myung began a state visit to China on Sunday and is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, just two months after their first meeting in South Korea.

** Shares of K-Pop agencies, film producers, beauty makers, game developers and travel agencies fell after South Korea's presidential chief of staff said it would take some time to see Beijing lift an unofficial ban on Korean culture.

** South Korea's finance ministry said that authorities would closely monitor financial markets, though the market impact of U.S. strikes on Venezuela and recent missile launches by North Korea was seen limited.

** Among other index heavyweights, battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 2.35%, while Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were up 2.35% and 1.41%, respectively.

** Of the total 927 traded issues, 391 shares advanced, while 487 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 651.4 billion won .

** The won was quoted at 1,446.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.13% lower than its previous close at 1,444.7.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 2.948%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.9 basis points to 3.413%.