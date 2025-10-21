South Korean shares hit record high on US trade deal optimism; automakers rally

*

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, led by automakers on optimism around U.S. trade talks with Seoul as well as its biggest trading partner China.

** The benchmark KOSPI climbed 76.34 points, or 2.00%, to 3,891.03 by 0134 GMT, hitting an all-time high.

** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he expects to reach a fair trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping at an Asia-Pacific summit in South Korea next week.

** Seoul also hopes to finalise its trade deal with Trump at the summit.

** The Bank of Korea will keep its key interest rate unchanged for a third consecutive meeting on Thursday, prioritising financial stability over a recovery in growth, according to a Reuters poll.

** Hyundai Motor jumped 7.06% to its highest level since August 2024, while sister automaker Kia Corp rose 4.28%.

** Among other index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.73%, while peer SK Hynix gained 2.88%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 3.82%.

** Steelmaker POSCO Holdings added 2.38%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics rose 0.79%.

** Of the total 931 traded issues, 531 shares advanced, while 339 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 329.2 billion won .

** The won was quoted at 1,421.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.01% lower than its previous close at 1,420.8.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.01 point to 106.85.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5 basis point to 2.582%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.6 basis point to 2.890%.