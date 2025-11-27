South Korean shares rise as central bank raises forecasts; chipmakers jump

*
KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
*
Korean won strengthens against dollar
*
South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Thursday, led by heavyweight chipmakers, as the central bank raised economic growth forecasts. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI was up 52.42 points, or 1.32%, at 4,013.29, as of 0057 GMT.
** The Bank of Korea raised its growth forecasts to 1.0% from 0.9% for this year and to 1.8% from 1.6% for next year as the central bank held interest rates steady.
** Investors are now awaiting Governor Rhee Chang-yong's press conference, due at 0210 GMT, for policymakers' views on currency weakness.
** South Korea's finance minister vowed on Wednesday to stabilise a weak won but stopped short of introducing specific policy measures to address the situation.
** South Korean exports likely grew in November as technology demand remained robust and uncertainty was cleared following a trade deal with the United States, a Reuters poll showed.
** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 2.04%, while peer SK Hynix gained 5.34%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution was flat.
** Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were down 0.38% and 0.13%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 0.31%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics rose 1.33%.
** Of the total 922 traded issues, 458 shares advanced, while 386 declined.
** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 185.1 billion won .
** The won was quoted at 1,466.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.10% higher than its previous close at 1,468.3.
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds were unchanged at 105.86.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3 basis point to 2.897%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.0 basis point to 3.249%.
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.