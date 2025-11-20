South Korean shares rise more than 2% as chipmakers jump

*

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

*

Korean won strengthens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield flat

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 2% on Thursday, as chipmakers jumped after Nvidia's strong earnings forecasts calmed worries about a bubble in artificial intelligence stocks.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 92.81 points, or 2.36%, at 4,022.32 as of 0053 GMT, after two consecutive sessions of losses.

** Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Wednesday shrugged off concerns about an AI bubble as the company surprised Wall Street with accelerating growth after several quarters of slowing sales.

** U.S. officials are privately saying that they might not levy long-promised semiconductor tariffs soon, Reuters reported.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 3.63%, while peer SK Hynix gained 3.74%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 2.00%.

** Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were up 0.38% and 0.52%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings added 2.87%.

** Of the total 922 traded issues, 757 shares advanced, while 133 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 271.5 billion won .

** The won was quoted at 1,467.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.10% higher than its previous close at 1,468.5.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.03 point to 105.88.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.0 basis point to 2.885%, while the benchmark 10-year yield was flat at 3.285%.