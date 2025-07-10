South Korean shares rise on Nvidia-driven chip rally, central bank decision

*

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, led by chipmaker SK Hynix after a rally in its key customer, U.S.-based artificial intelligence chip giant Nvidia, and as investors welcomed the central bank's decision to stand pat on its interest rates.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 19.24 points, or 0.61%, at 3,152.98, as of 0055 GMT, its highest intraday level since mid-September 2021.

** As expected, the Bank of Korea held interest rates steady, as policymakers steered a cautious path amid concerns about financial stability risks stemming from rising household debt and economic pressure from U.S. tariffs.

** Shares of SK Hynix advanced 1.51%, mirroring a strong performance in Nvidia after the AI darling became the world's first company to hit a $4 trillion market value.

** Nvidia's soaring market value underscores Wall Street's confidence in the rapid growth of AI, with the company's high-performance chips forming the backbone of this technological advance.

** Among other index heavyweights, rival Samsung Electronics rose 0.5% and battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.07%.

** Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were trading unchanged and up 0.7%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 0.16%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics rose 5.01%.

** Of the total 932 traded issues, 550 shares advanced, while 324 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 69.8 billion won .

** The won was quoted at 1,372.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.23% higher than its previous close at 1,375.2.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.07 point to 107.22.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 1.7 basis points to 2.460%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 4.1 basis points to 2.820%.