South Korean shares set for small

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday tracking declines in Wall Street amid concerns around U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war, but were still set for a second weekly gain in a row. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI index was down 4.97 points, or 0.19%, at 2,568.67, as of 0051 GMT. For the week, the benchmark was up 0.1%.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.18%, while peer SK Hynix gained 1.40%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 2.94%.

** Hyundai Motor shed 0.65% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 0.30%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were down 2.55% and up 1.16%, respectively.

** Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday and the S&P 500 confirmed it is in a correction after cool inflation data was overshadowed by fears that the escalating tariff war.

** South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok on Friday ordered financial regulators to closely monitor markets as uncertainties remain high over U.S. tariff policies and monetary policy changes abroad, his office said in a statement.

** Of the total 935 traded issues, 537 shares advanced, while 315 declined.

** The won was quoted at 1,456.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.04% higher than its previous close at 1,457.0.

** The KOSPI has risen 7.05% so far this year, and gained 2.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has gained 1.1% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 106.73.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.0 basis points to 2.580%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.4 basis points to 2.779%.