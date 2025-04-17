South Korean shares slightly higher as central bank holds rates

SOUTHKOREA-MARKETS/MIDDAY:South Korean shares slightly higher as central bank holds rates

Reuters
Published17 Apr 2025, 06:51 AM IST
South Korean shares slightly higher as central bank holds rates
South Korean shares slightly higher as central bank holds rates

*

KOSPI rises; foreigners net sellers

*

Korean won weakens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares traded slightly higher on Thursday, as the central bank held interest rates steady, in line with market expectations.

** The won cut losses slightly to 1,418.9 soon after the central bank's rate announcement.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 8.98 points, or 0.37%, at 2,456.41 as of 0053 GMT.

** The Bank of Korea left its policy interest rate unchanged, a move markets see as aiding a wobbly won as Washington's attempts to reorder global trade threaten to severely hurt economic growth.

** Investor focus is on U.S. tariff policies, which are also likely to be a main topic at Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong's press conference due to be held at 0210 GMT.

** Most index heavyweights rose, including chipmakers, automakers, biopharmaceutical manufacturers and steel producers.

** Out of the total 928 traded issues, 531 shares advanced, while 334 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 101.1 billion won .

** The won was quoted at 1,420.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.30% lower than its previous close at 1,415.8.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 point to 107.61.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 2.344%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.3 basis points to 2.631%.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSouth Korean shares slightly higher as central bank holds rates
MoreLess
First Published:17 Apr 2025, 06:51 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.