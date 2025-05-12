South Korean shares start week higher on US-China trade deal optimism

*
KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
*
Korean won little changed against dollar
*
South Korea benchmark bond yield steady
SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** South Korean shares rose on Monday, buoyed by progress in trade talks between China and the United States.
** The benchmark KOSPI was up 11.85 points, or 0.46%, at 2,589.12 as of 0251 GMT, its highest level since March 28.
** The U.S. and China ended high-stakes trade talks on a positive note on Sunday, with U.S. officials touting a "deal" to reduce the U.S. trade deficit, while Chinese officials said the sides had reached "important consensus" and agreed to launch another new economic dialogue forum.
** The U.S. is scheduled to have a meeting with South Korea later this week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Trade Ministers' meeting.
** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics jumped 1.73%, while peer SK Hynix gained 2.26%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.31%.
** Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were up 2.16% and up 2.58%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings added 0.19%, while drugmaker Samsung Biologics fell 3.94%.
** Of the total 934 traded issues, 641 shares advanced, while 257 declined.
** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 7.6 billion won .
** The won was quoted at 1,399.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.02% higher than its previous close at 1,399.8.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.01 point to 107.67.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.4 basis point to 2.331%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.2 basis point to 2.672%.
