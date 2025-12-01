South Korean shares track US stock futures lower despite upbeat export data

*

KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares erased early gains to end lower on Monday, tracking losses in U.S. stock futures despite upbeat trade data.

** The won weakened, even as authorities vowed measures to stabilise the market, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI stock index closed down 6.22 points, or 0.16%, at 3,920.37, after rising as much as 1.29% earlier.

** "Sharp losses in bitcoin and U.S. stock futures weighed on the domestic market," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** South Korea's factory activity contracted for a second consecutive month in November, as demand remained subdued, a survey showed, though a finalised trade deal with the United States brought some clarity for manufacturers.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.30%, while peer SK Hynix gained 1.51%, after trade data showed exports of semiconductors hit a record in November.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.23%, but Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were down 2.68% and 1.58%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 0.16%.

** Of the total 927 traded issues, 382 shares advanced, while 491 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 215.4 billion won .

** The won was quoted at 1,469.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.21% lower than its previous close at 1,466.8.

** South Korea will take various measures to address imbalance in the demand and supply structure of the foreign exchange market, the government said.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.14 point to 105.42.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.5 basis points to 3.044%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.9 basis points to 3.382%.