South Korean shares trade slightly lower ahead of holiday

*

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

*

Korean won weakens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares traded slightly lower on Thursday, bucking Wall Street's overnight rally to record highs, as investors awaited new cues ahead of a holiday break.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 7.02 points, or 0.22%, at 3,217.35 as of 0446 GMT.

** South Korean financial markets will be closed on Friday for a public holiday.

** The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes hit new closing highs for the second straight day on Wednesday on hopes that the Federal Reserve was getting close to a monetary easing cycle.

** "The domestic market these days is busy looking for new drivers," said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.56%, while peer SK Hynix lost 1.80%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.03%.

** Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were up 0.69% and unchanged, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 0.97%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics fell 0.58%.

** Of the total 933 traded issues, 328 shares advanced, while 552 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 93.9 billion won .

** The won was quoted at 1,383.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.30% lower than its previous close at 1,379.4.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.05 point to 107.47.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis point to 2.409%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 2.784%.