South Korean shares trim gains on worries over weak won

*
KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
*
Korean won strengthens against dollar
*
South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
*
For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** South Korean shares trimmed early gains to close marginally higher on Tuesday, as worries persisted over a weak won.
** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 11.72 points, or 0.30%, at 3,857.78, after rising as much as 2.61% earlier in the session.
** The KOSPI started the session higher as chipmakers tracked overnight gains in U.S. technology stocks.
** Wall Street stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq rising more than 2%, as increased odds that the U.S. Federal Reserve will lower interest rates in December helped investors look past concerns about inflated tech valuations.
** "Investor sentiment is subdued due to foreign exchange rates, because strong foreign inflows are unlikely unless the weakness in the currency is resolved," said Park Kwang-nam, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** The Bank of Korea is expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, as policymakers grapple with a volatile currency and an overheated housing market, according to a Reuters poll.
** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 2.69%, while peer SK Hynix lost 0.19%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.36%.
** Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were little changed. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 0.50%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics fell 9.06%.
** Of the total 932 traded issues, 328 shares advanced, while 554 declined.
** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 116.0 billion won .
** The won was quoted at 1,472.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.28% higher than its previous close at 1,476.5.
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.02 point to 105.83.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.7 basis point to 2.901%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.5 bps to 3.268%.
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.