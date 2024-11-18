South Korean stocks rise 2% as Samsung Elec surges on share buyback plan

SOUTHKOREA-MARKETS/MIDDAY:South Korean stocks rise 2% as Samsung Elec surges on share buyback plan

Reuters
Published18 Nov 2024, 07:20 AM IST
South Korean stocks rise 2% as Samsung Elec surges on share buyback plan
South Korean stocks rise 2% as Samsung Elec surges on share buyback plan

*

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

*

Korean won strengthens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean stocks rose 2% on Monday, as market heavyweight Samsung Electronics surged more than 7% after the chipmaker announced plans late on Friday to buy back shares. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 50.21 points, or 2.08%, at 2,467.07, as of 00:42 GMT.

** Among index heavyweights, Samsung Electronics rose 7.1% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.07%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 3.23%.

** Samsung Electronics has decided to buy back shares worth 10 trillion won over a one-year period to boost shareholder value. Its shares plunged to more than four-year lows last week.

** Hyundai Motor climbed 3.64% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 3.28%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 0.05% and up 1.03%, respectively.

** Of the total 934 traded issues, 665 shares advanced, while 223 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 89.2 billion won on the main board on Monday.

** The won was quoted at 1,393.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.42% higher than its previous close at 1,399.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,394.4 per dollar, flat on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,394.9.

** The KOSPI has fallen 7.09% so far this year, and lost 5.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 7.6% against the dollar this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 105.86.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 2.923%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 3.068%.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 07:20 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSouth Korean stocks rise 2% as Samsung Elec surges on share buyback plan

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

138.00
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.25 (-0.9%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

134.80
03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.2 (-0.88%)

Tata Motors share price

774.25
03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-12.15 (-1.55%)

Bharat Electronics share price

281.05
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-0.4 (-0.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

SKF India share price

4,507.70
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-364.25 (-7.48%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

6,740.65
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-392.45 (-5.5%)

Torrent Power share price

1,560.00
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-85.45 (-5.19%)

P I Industries share price

4,244.25
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-204.85 (-4.6%)
More from Top Losers

DCM Shriram share price

1,291.05
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
104.2 (8.78%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

84.78
03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
6.63 (8.48%)

Eicher Motors share price

4,885.55
03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
296.45 (6.46%)

Jio Financial Services share price

318.45
03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
19.05 (6.36%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,665.000.00
    Chennai
    75,671.000.00
    Delhi
    75,823.000.00
    Kolkata
    75,675.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.