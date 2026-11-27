South Korea’s Kospi, which led Asian markets for much of 2026, has now come under intense selling pressure as fund managers reassess their exposure to the artificial intelligence (AI) trade. Concerns are mounting over whether the debt-fuelled AI boom can generate sufficient returns to justify the massive investments being made in the sector.

With the Kospi falling 48% from its record high of 9,385, the sell-off has not only affected individual investor portfolios but has also coincided with a 202 trillion won ($151.4 billion) decline in the assets of South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS), according to Bloomberg.

The NPS, one of the world’s largest pension funds, had assets worth 1,664 trillion won at the end of September, down about 11% from 1,866 trillion won three months earlier, according to a statement seen by Bloomberg.

Its investment return for the first nine months of the year stood at 13.28%, its strongest performance for the period in at least eight years, compared with 27.22% at the end of June.

The fund generated a 66.38% return from its domestic equity investments, outperforming the Kospi’s 62.3% gain over the same period. The benchmark has since come under pressure amid concerns about the sustainability of the AI boom, which had propelled memory-chip giants Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. to record highs earlier in the year.

In comparison, other major public funds globally delivered positive returns during the first nine months of 2026. Norway’s $2.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund returned 8.9%, according to Global SWF calculations, factoring in currency movements.

Taiwan’s Bureau of Labor Funds, which manages NT$9.2 trillion ($280 billion), said in its September performance update that global equity markets continued to benefit from AI-related stocks, while gains in Taiwan were becoming increasingly concentrated in certain sectors.

Also Read | Why did Asian AI stocks tumble after US midterms?

South Korean chip stocks lead the reversal as AI trade unwinds South Korean stocks, particularly SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics, were among the market’s biggest outperformers from the beginning of 2026 as the AI theme gathered momentum. However, the recent sell-off has erased more than half of their earlier gains amid a rapid unwinding of AI-related positions by global investors.

The correction has also prompted a reassessment of South Korean equities by global brokerages. Goldman Sachs in late October has cut its 12-month target for the Kospi to 9,000 points from 12,000, marking a 25% reduction. The brokerage cited concerns over the sustainability of the AI trade and a sharp retreat in Korean chip stocks.

Concerns over elevated valuations, questions about the returns on AI investments and intensifying competition in the sector have further weakened investor enthusiasm for the trade.

Despite lowering its index target, Goldman Sachs continues to favour opportunities in power, industrials, corporate governance-related stocks and companies that could benefit from domestic reflation and the global popularity of Korean culture.

Also Read | Nvidia shares tumble 9% after biggest rally in over two decades